Governor Ikpeazu Commissions Nkporo Cottage Hospital

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has commissioned the Nkporo Cottage Hospital with a charge to members of the community to maintain and own the facility for optimal use.

The Governor at the Commissioning noted that the hospital is solar powered which means it has a 24 hour power supply, theatre, and a laboratory.

He said the facility is built for the benefit of the people especially the aged describing it as a dream come true for his administration.

The state of the art Cottage hospital he revealed is well equipped to take care of mother and child in bid to reducing maternal and child mortality rate in the area.

The decision to employ the sons and daughters of the community is to ensure that they own the facility and ensure its maintenance and prompt response to emergencies. Governor Ikpeazu hospital said the hospital will get a subvention of one million naira monthly while emphasizing that if the personnel do well t the end of six months, they will be retained and absorbed by the Hospitals Management Board. He also announced that the hospital will have a management board comprising of the Development Union, youths and the women.

The Governor prayed that every sick and medical emergencies brought shall be healed and prayed God to take death far from the facility.

Chairman, Ohafia Local Government,Dr. Okorafor Ukiwe in his speech assured that

the project will be well protected and managed.

President of Nkporo Development Union, Benjamin Imeri who appreciated the Governor for providing the first of its kind befitting secondary health care facility said the union will ensure the protection of the property by all means.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Osuji revealed that Governor Ikpeazu has done alot in the state’s health sector with the provision of award of 100 bedded hostel at Amachara and Midwifery, Nvosi health certain and securing of accreditation for all the Schools of Nursing and Midwifery in the state.

He explained that the Cottage hospital, a state of the art facility has well qualified personnel who will man the facility for utmost gain. The facility he said is to ensure accessible health care by all and charged the people to secure the facility.