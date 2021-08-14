Hussaini Rabiu Assumes Office As New Commissioner Of Police In Imo

CP Hussaini Rabiu, has assumed office as the new Commissioner of Police in Imo State Command, ABN TV reports.

He takes over from CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, who has been redeployed to Force Provost Department, Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, a statement from PPRO of Imo command, CSP Mike Abattam says.

CP. Hussaini Rabiu, hails from Niger State and was enlisted into the force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education History.

He was the immediate past Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State, before his redeployment to Imo State Police Command.

He has served the Force meritoriously in various capacities and in different Commands and Formations.

He was the Commissioner of Police, Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He has headed the Operations Department of the Force in various commands which earned him many accolades and also, a two-time Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations in Imo State, which gives him both operational and geographical knowledge of the state.

The Commissioner of Police assumes duty as the Thirty-Nine (39th) Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command.