In the just concluded week, fiscal revenue data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Value Added Tax (VAT) and Company Income Tax (CIT) collected so far by the federal government showed improved collections in Q2 2021 compared to Q1 2021 and Q2 2020.

This came as a respite, in the face of worsening insecurity and other challenges bordering around infrastructural deficit, and partly provided support to public sector finances amid weakened oil revenue.

While VAT collected rose

quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) by 3.20% (and

56.56% y-o-y) to N512.25 billion, CIT increased q-o-q by 20.23% (and 17.42% y-o-y) to N472.07 billion.

Hence, the total income from VAT and CIT stood at N984.32 billion, increasing by 10.72% q-o- q.

Breakdown of the VAT income showed improved collections from the Mining, Banks & Financial Institutions as well as Properties and Investments sectors.

While VAT income from Mining sector ballooned q-o-q by 16,677% (and y-o-y by 12,239%) to N8.11 billion, VAT from the Properties & Investments sector jumped q-o-q by 312% (and y-o-y by 352%) to N4.75 billion.

Banks & Financial Institutions sectors income increased q-o-q by 135% (and y-o-y by 51%) to N7.71 billion.

We observed that Other Manufacturing sector (N44.89 billion), Professional Services sector (N29.30 billion), Commercial & Trading sector (N21.95 billion), State Ministries & Parastatals sector (N18.41 billion) and Transport & Haulage Services sector (N13.99 billion) were the biggest contributors to the VAT income in Q2 2021.

On the flip side, Textile & Garment Industry (N77.74 million), Pharmaceutical, Soaps and Toiletries (N188.71 million) as well as Chemicals, Paints and Allied Industries (N281.04 million) were the least contributors to the VAT income in the quarter under review.

For CIT income, the sectors which contributed mostly to the VAT income also generated more tax income for government as transactions from those companies operating in the sectors increased thus, having a positive impact on their revenue and profitability.

Specifically, CIT from Professional Services sector was the largest, rising q-o-q by 616% (and y-o-y by 104%) to N130.09 billion in Q2 2021.

This was followed by Other Manufacturing sector which rose q-o-q by 437% (and y-o-y by 370%) to N103.52 billion, and Banks & Financial Institutions sector, CIT income from this space spiked q-o-q by 548% (and y-o-y by 23%) to N60 billion.

Other large contributors by sectors include, Commercial & Trading (N23.65 billion); Transport & Haulage Services (N22.24 billion) and Mining (N12.49 billion).

However, companies operating in the Textile and Garment industry (N27.23 million), Automobiles & Assemblies sector (N62.14 million), Petro-Chemical and Petroleum Refineries (N84.62 million) and Chemicals, Paints and Allied Industries sector (N310.43 million) were the least contributors to CIT.

In another development, the World Bank listed Nigeria amongst the top 10 countries with high debt risk exposure in its financial statement for International Development Association.

Specifically, Nigeria was rated fifth on the list with an USD11.7 billion IDA debt stock.

India, which was rated first had USD22 billion IDA debt stock, followed by Bangladesh (USD18.1 billion), Pakistan (USD16.4 billion) and Vietnam (USD14.1 billion)

Cowry Research notes that, although low base effect may have partly contributed to the jump in federal government tax collections in Q2 2021, even as the economic impact of COVID-19 was more intense in Q2 2020, the country has also witnessed an improvement in economic activities.

Anecdotal evidence as well as recently July PMI data suggests that the economy is gaining strengh and this should translate to more revenues to the government in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, we expect output growth to come in relatively higher in Q2 2021.