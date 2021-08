Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has suspended the further sit-at-home exercise, code tagged ‘ghost town’ which was embarked on 9 August 2021 in solidarity with the detained leader Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

A statement from a close source (Chibest Chukwu) had disclosed to us on Friday evening that the group called off further exercise till when their leader would appear in court.

However a.clarification made by the group’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor notes that…