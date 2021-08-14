The Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG), a group in the APC, has asked Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Yahaya Bello, Kogi governor, and Babagana Zulum, Borno governor, to support Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Osinbajo has not indicated interest to run for the highest office in the country. Bello is believed to be nursing a presidential ambition.

In letters dated July 14 and addressed to them and other top leaders of the party, Ahmed Mohammed, national coordinator of the group, and Eberechukwu Eli Dibia, its national secretary, said Osinbajo will bring stability and development to the country, if he runs and wins the presidential election in 2023.

“With history in mind, we, members of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) hereby solemnly join our voices with that of many others in appealing that you throw your weight behind our call for consideration of an Osinbajo successor administration after that of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, would have run a full course in 2023,” they said.

We believe – without any iota of doubt – that giving a worthy element within the system such as Vice President Osinbajo the chance to lead would not only enrich the system; it would certainly be the best assurance of stability and progress for extant developmental objectives.

“Against this background, it is apparent that the dynamics and outcome of the seventh national election since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999 would significantly determine the future of Nigeria’s democracy and development.

“Thus, it is with this great sense of reasoning and respect for leaders like you as well as future generations, that we strongly appeal to you as a major stakeholder in the affairs of our Party to join hands with us by asking other stakeholders in the Party to consider Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, as an appropriate person to fly our party’s the presidential flag comes in 2023

They added that the search for Buhari’s successor should not be left to “chance or last minute ‘survival of the fittest’ contests”.