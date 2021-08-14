Twitter Reacts To FG’s Plan To Lift Suspension

Twitter has said that it looks forward to Nigeria lifting the suspension on its services after an advanced negotiation.

The PUNCH had reported that Federal Government banned Twitter on June 5 after the microblogging site deleted a remark from the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)’s account.

Over two months after, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the social networking site would soon be allowed to operate in Nigeria soon.

“The ban on Twitter will soon be lifted as we are getting close to reaching full agreement. We have agreed on some areas, hopefully in the next few days or weeks we will conclude,” the minister said.

Reacting, US-based Twitter confirmed it recently met with the Nigerian government to discuss the ban and how to resolve the matter.

“Our aim is to chart a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria,” it said in a statement obtained via AFP.

“We look forward to ongoing discussions with the Nigerian government and seeing the service restored very soon.”

Twitter played a key role for activists in Nigeria, with the hashtags #BringBackOurGirls after Boko Haram kidnapped nearly 300 schoolgirls in 2014, and #EndSARS during anti-police brutality protests last year.

Nigeria had said the ban would end when Twitter submitted to local licensing, registration and conditions for working in the country.