Why We Can’t Give Igbos Presidency

Igbo Presidency?

First of all, I’m a Ghanaian lady, but I have more affiliations to the Igbo, that I would support them because I feel they are worth the answer to all of Nigerians problem.

I’ve stayed in Nigeria for years, and I can greatly say I appreciate the Igbos way more than any tribe for who they are in person and the development they bring to your country Nigeria.

What would Nigeria be without the Igbos? Nothing, I speak from truth.

In Kumasi and Accra, they are know to do exploits and have done pretty much for our nation. There was a time that our president had given them accolades for their presence in our country.

And as as an add my mom is Igbo, and i’m happy to have a blood link, that links me to them kiss. The Adanna of the Igbo soil, as my mum would smile and tell me.

First of all, Igbos don’t need presidency. I’ve made my research and observed this.

If you give them, they’ll collect but that addds nothing to them.

What they really need is the equal opportunity of all, all men having the choice to excel in a geopolitical environment.

I observed that other tribes like the Yoruba’s and Hausa’s or other tribes in general want it to satisfy their ego.

The thought of “Yoruba man is president and Igbo or Hausa isn’t, so we are known, much and accepted…”

Although it’s a good way to think, its somewhat sickening to me. What is the purpose of feeding an ego that you end up suffering at the end. I don’t get it? So if you have an answer drop in the comment.

Secondly, when your Yoruba or Hausa president is in office, having the opportunity you travel abroad and live where there’s much comfort, while your brothers (who you claim to love) suffer based on the person you chose as president to feed your ego does nothing.

How would you (Yoruba’s and Hausa’s) claim to be united when you go to elections as if you’re gambling. You stake your president’s based on ego and greed and you claim to be united (funny)

Igbos on the other hand as I’ve seen hardly want a presidency, and I believe if they fought for it as Yoruba’s do, they’ll get it. But that isn’t what they want.

They want an equal opportunity for all. They want each geopolitical zones that they do go to, to have opportunities. A man in the west is supposed to be satisfied for working, and having the credentials as a man in the east. That’s all the seek.

So when they say, “Igbo wants presidency or are looking for more supporters to support them.” They get it all wrong, and even some Igbo mocks them based on their tribal sentiment.

The youths in Nigeria have been so brainwashed that they play with their lives in general like they are playing Card games, or put simply gambling– totally outrageous and silly I must say.

Instead of asking for presidency, why not ask the Hausa president or the president there for equality for all?

Isn’t it why your ancestors made the land, or decided to join the contract called Nigeria?

But most youths have failed themselves and blame Buhari. Buhari hasn’t nothing to do with it, as they said initially, I mean APC “Change starts with you.”

Is the truth, but the question which lies here is what use have you made with that change?

And I’ll repeat Igbo don’t want presidency and Nigeria is not a game, Nigeria is part of you. I’m Ghanaian and Nigerian, so if one doesn’t work, I can land somewhere. I even have a Green card, like this grin.

But what I’m saying is have pity on yourself. What use are you making for yourself that playing the tribal card, and playing with your life and your generation to come in general.

What would your descendants say about you when they arrive. Would they appreciate you for the good work you did for them? Or would they curse you for ever being born in your lineage, just the same way we do for our parents because most of them failed the nation they called their own.

Igbos don’t want presidency they want restructing– an equal opportunity for all. Thank you.

from, Nana