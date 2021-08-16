Monday, August 16, 2021
    Afghanistan Crisis: Lauretta Onochie Reacts ‘Nigerians Should Guard Our Utterances’

    Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, has reacted to the recent developments in Afganistan, Naija247news reports.

    Taliban forces took over the presidential villa in Afghanistan on Sunday, August 15. The president of the country has gone into hiding while citizens are seeking various ways to flee the country.

    Posting a video of Afghanistan citizens holding on to a military plane as it taxied along the runway at the Kabul airport last night, Lauretta wrote;

    ”DANGEROUS AND DESPERATE SCENES AT KABUL AIRPORT.

    This is why we must stand by our nation, jealously.

    Afghanistan has a population of Only about 38 million and Nigeria has close to 200 million people. Let’s guard our utterances.

    God bless Nigeria.

    Lauretta Onochie”

