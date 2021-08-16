As Ex-dictators, IBB And I Have Mutual Interests – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has interests similar to that of former military dictator Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB)’s.

“President Buhari noted that as former military commanders during the war, both retiring as generals, they have mutual interests, great hopes, and expectations in a strong and united Nigeria,” said a statement by Mr Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu on Monday.

He stated this in a birthday message to the ex-dictator, wishing him a “long and healthy life” on his 80th birthday.

Mr Buhari, until he assumed office in 2015 as a democratically elected president, was a military dictator in the 1980s, suspending Nigeria’s constitution during his dictatorial reign.

He expressed hope that privileged Nigerians like Babangida and others like himself would recommit to ongoing efforts to help the nation to reach more glory, progress, and prosperity.

Considered one of the country’s most notorious military rulers, IBB recently lambasted other Nigerians as unpatriotic.

“I do believe in the future of Nigeria,” Mr Babangida asserted. “But Nigerians don’t believe in the future of their country.”

“They created, and they destroyed,” the infamous ex-dictator added