Monday, August 16, 2021
    Biafra: Finally Nnamdi Kanu Meets With Family Speaks Way Forward

    Several weeks after his detention at the DSS facility in Abuja, a younger brother of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Prince Emmanuel Kanu has finally met with leader of the separatist group.

    Speaking with Naija247news shortly after their meeting on Monday, Prince Emmanuel Kanu said the embattled IPOB leader is of sound mind.

    He said Nnamdi Kanu is appealing for adherence to the laid down rules and regulations of the IPOB family while encouraging everyone to remain resolute in the struggle.

    On the suspension of sit-at-home, he said the order remains, saying any sit-at-home observed by any individual on Monday is only voluntary by those who feel the pains of injustice.

    Prince Emmanuel Kanu also said his brother appealed for maintenance of orderliness in the IPOB family.

    Naija247news reports Nnamdi Kanu is currently standing trial on allegations bordering on treasonable felony.

