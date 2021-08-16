Monday, August 16, 2021
More
    NationalRegions

    BREAKING: Ondo Reps Member, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe, Is Dead

    By Naija247news
    0
    5

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Member of the House of Representatives representing Akure North/South Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe, is dead.

    Omolafe, popularly known as “Expensive” was formerly a Chairman of Akure South Local Government Area of the State.

    He was 49 years old.

    Sources say the deceased lawmaker was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, where he died after he developed some yet to be disclosed medical challenges where he died on Sunday evening.

    Omolafe, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), died around 2am on Monday morning as confirmed by one of his close allies, who did not want his name mentioned.

    Speaking on the passage of the lawmaker, Ondo PDP spokesman, Kennedy Peretei, described Omolafe as a grassroots politician whose death was a big blow to the party.

    Previous articleBREAKING: Nigeria President Buhari Signs Petroleum Industry Bill Into Law
    Next articleAbsa’s ex-CEO cools plan on Nigerian expansion as interim profits surge
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com