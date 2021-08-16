BREAKING: Ondo Reps Member, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe, Is Dead

Member of the House of Representatives representing Akure North/South Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe, is dead.

Omolafe, popularly known as “Expensive” was formerly a Chairman of Akure South Local Government Area of the State.

He was 49 years old.

Sources say the deceased lawmaker was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, where he died after he developed some yet to be disclosed medical challenges where he died on Sunday evening.

Omolafe, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), died around 2am on Monday morning as confirmed by one of his close allies, who did not want his name mentioned.

Speaking on the passage of the lawmaker, Ondo PDP spokesman, Kennedy Peretei, described Omolafe as a grassroots politician whose death was a big blow to the party.