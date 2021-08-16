Customers to Share N600m in Access Bank Savings Promo

Multinational commercial bank, Access Bank Plc, has flagged off its DiamondXtra Season 13 savings promo where loyal customers will be rewarded with N600 million.

The initiative, which rewards customers of Access Bank for saving, was introduced in 2008 to enhance savings culture and drive the federal government’s financial inclusion initiative.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Mr Victor Etuokwu said “The DiamondXtra reward scheme is one of the ways the bank creates value and meets the needs of its loyal customers.

“With the launch of this new season, the reward scheme has been revitalized and reloaded to create winners every day.”

In addition to encouraging customers to save their money, he said that DiamondXtra also rewards them with prizes like Salary 4 Life, Business grants, education grants, and others.

The prize of Salary 4 Life is where one lucky customer will be rewarded with N100,000 every month for the next 20 years, while the Rent for a year prize will go to 14 winners.

The reward promo also features family health coverage for 7 families, cash prizes of N1,000,000, N500,000, N100,000, and N50,000, along with other loyalty prizes.

The DiamondXtra savings promo further entails cluster draws which will be held for customers in various associations, markets, clubs, and so on of which participants in any of these clusters stand a chance to win cash prizes ranging from N70,000 to N150,000.

Mr Etuokwu encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity by signing up to DiamondXtra by Access bank, and start saving.

“We encourage all Nigerians to sign up to DiamondXtra by Access bank, and start saving to win extraordinary prizes every day in this reloaded season as DiamondXtra is truly the most rewarding way to save,” he said.

Speaking at the event, the Senior Banking Advisor, Retail, Access Bank, Mr Robert Giles, said Season 13 was designed after surveying more than 600,000 customers on possible areas of improvement compared to the previous season.

“Our customers said they want to keep Salary for life, Business Grant and Free Rent. They also told us to add lots of smaller prizes so everybody has a chance to win.

“And finally they asked us to bring it closer home, and that’s why this year we are taking DiamondXtra into every neighbourhood so that people can see the difference and share with friends,” Mr Giles said.

He noted that through the initiative introduced in July 2008, the bank had shared over N5 billion of prize money through daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly draws to positively impact the lives of its loyal customers.

According to Mr Giles, “The launch of DiamondXtra Season 13 is our best yet. And that’s because it is yours. From the very beginning, DiamondXtra was designed by our customers themselves.”

Highlighting the increasing figure of customers’ participation which has spanned over 2.5 million, the Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, Mrs Adaeze Umeh, said women will be greatly represented in every quarterly draw.

She said that one out of the 10 women to win will have an opportunity of getting a shopping allowance of N100,000 for the next 12 months, while the nine others will get N300,000 each.

According to her, new or existing customers could either open a DiamondXtra account in any of Access Bank branches across the country or fund their account with a minimum of N5,000 in order to qualify for the draw.