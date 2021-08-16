Monday, August 16, 2021
    How Gov. Willie Obiano Looted N3.5billion Security Vote

    Outgoing and controversial Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Willie Obiano, looted over N3billion from Security Vote Account in one day, according to 2017 financial documents of the state exclusively obtained.

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has been grappling with the prosecution of Governors hiding under security challenges to convert security votes to personal use. Only recently, the Nigerian Governors Forum went to court to stop the EFCC from prosecuting Governors over security vote looting. But Governor Obiano would have no one stop him from digging into the Security votes account and helping himself with as much as he wants.

    On January 26, 2017, the Anambra Governor went to the security votes account with number 5110032568 at Fidelity Bank and took N500million in one shot. Barely a month after, on February 23, 2017, he took additional N500million from same account.

