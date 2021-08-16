Monday, August 16, 2021
More
    AfricaPolitics

    Jailed former S.African president Zuma undergoes surgery

    By Naija247news
    0
    1

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    CAPE TOWN, Aug 15 (Reuters) – Jailed former South African president Jacob Zuma has undergone unspecified surgery and remains in hospital with more operations planned, prison authorities said on Sunday.

    Zuma, serving a 15-month sentence in Estcourt prison for contempt of court, was sent to a hospital outside for observation on Aug. 6, days before the start of a corruption trial he has thus far avoided. read more

    “Mr Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday, 14 August 2021, with other procedures scheduled for the coming days,” prison spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said in a statement.

    There was no word on a potential discharge date for Zuma, who in July asked the country’s top court to reverse his incarceration, saying it was unjust and might kill him if he catches COVID-19. read more

    Last week, a high court postponed his corruption trial to Sept. 9 after his hospitalisation. It is unclear what medical condition ails Zuma and his legal team was ordered by the judge to produce a medical report by Aug. 20.

    The prosecutors may appoint a doctor of their choice to assess whether Zuma is fit to stand trial. read more

    Zuma, whose jailing last month ignited looting and unrest, faces charges with co-accused, French defence firm Thales (TCFP.PA), over a $2 billion arms deal corruption case that led to his sacking as South Africa’s deputy president in 2005.

    Zuma and Thales have denied the allegations.

    Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

    Previous articleMadagascar president picks new finance minister, enlarges cabinet
    Next articleEgypt gets new AstraZeneca vaccine batch via COVAX
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com