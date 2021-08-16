Nigeria: Afghanistan Is A Lesson, Do Not Depend On America

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah:

“Whoever in Lebanon thinks that the US is there for them, just look at Afghanistan and US withdrawal leaving its friends behind”

Mee:

I will like to reshape this statement to suit our Nigerian condition:

“Whoever in Nigeria thinks that the US is there for them, just look at Afghanistan and US withdrawal leaving its friends behind”

There are Nigerians who think the imperialist US will facilitate the provision of good governance for them and strengthen freedom, democracy and the rule of law. This is self-deception and day dreaming that resulted from the over consumption of fraudulent American propaganda.

American is an imperialist power first and foremost. American imperialist interest comes first before anything. Freedom, democracy and respect for Human Rights are tools that America uses to further it imperialist agenda.

America spending billions of dollars in Afghanistan was a collosal waste. America is losing the struggle for supremacy with China. America desperately need resources to confront Chinese resurgence.

In this battle of supremacy between America and China, China has all the advantage because Chine has a rich history. America has no rich history. The history of America is that of genocide of Indigenous population, Black slavery and White Supremacy racism.

Let’s return to our topic. Fellow Nigerians, do not depend on America, Britain or any Western power to liberate yourselves from the enslavement of the extremely wicked and corrupt Nigerian ruling elite. With unity of purpose, only you have the power to free yourselves, your children and your grand children from the bondage of these notorious treasury looters and economic terrorists who are sworn enemies of the progress and development of your beloved country.

The unfortunate reality in Nigeria is that our wicked and evil Oppressors are united in looting the public treasury and in oppressing us but the Oppressed are divided via our fault lines of tribe, region and religion. Sadly, the Nigerian Oppressed love killing each other and burning their families alive. Have you ever seen the wicked Oppressors killing each other? Have you ever witness riots in the GRAs?

On a final note, the failure of American neocolonialism and intervention in Afghanistan should serve as a lesson to the world Oppressed.

