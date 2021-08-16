Monday, August 16, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    Nigerians Tired Of Buhari – Adeyanju Reacts To Abduction Of Zamfara Students

    By Naija247news
    0
    0

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Abuja-based activist, Deji Adeyanju on Monday insisted that Nigerians are tired of President Muhammadu Buhari.

    Adeyanju made the remark while reacting to the abduction of students by bandits in Zamfara State.

    Bandits had abducted an unspecified number of students of the College of Agriculture, Bakura, in Zamfara State.

    DAILY POST gathered that the incident occured on Sunday night when the assailants invaded the school premises shooting sporadically before whisking the victims away.

    It was also learnt that the attackers engaged in a gun duel with some security personnel serving in the area leading to the death of officers.

    Reacting, Adeyanju said Nigerians are tired of shouting over the several abductions

    In a tweet, Adeyanju wrote: “BREAKING: Bandits have just abducted many students in Zamfara.

    “Under Goodluck Jonathan, the whole country would have been shouting #BringBackOurGirls by now but the whole country is tired of Buhari. People can no longer shout. And the opposition is dead.”

    Previous articleLocal Investors Rush for Honeywell Flour Stocks Pushes Price Higher by 28.13%
    Next articleAfrica Must Prepare For Another Wave Of Idle Terrorists From Afghanistan
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com