Sit-at-Home: IPOB Thugs Threatened To Deal With Anyone Flouting Order

Despite the adjustment of the indefinite Mondays’ sit-at-home order earlier announced by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, most streets in Umuahia, Abia State capital, were Monday, empty of life.

Shop owners stayed away, while some traders were observed hanging around their shops, but refused to open for business.

A at 11am, they were seen in groups discussing in hushed tones.

Vehicular movements were also seldom as motorists stayed away apparently for fear of the unknown, while some streets were converted into football pitches by youths.

Umuahia witnessed partial compliance last Monday during the initial sit-at-home, which was later countered by the family of Kanu citing the ongoing National Examination Council examinations.

The rumour mills have it that some Biafra activists were not happy with Umuahia residents’ failure to fully comply with the sit-at-home order last week, and had threatened to deal with anyone flouting the order today (Monday).

But despite relaxing today’s order, some residents preferred to stay away from trouble.

Their anger, according to pundits, stemmed from the theory that since the IPOB Leader, Kanu hails from Umuahia, the residents should be more concerned about his plight.