Six Years Of Result Driven Governance Under Emmanuel Udom

Giving his inaugural Address, on May 29, 2015, Governor Emmanuel said”I stand before you today not as a master but as a servant and not as a boss but as a co-labourer.

I accept, with great humility and sense of responsibility, the mandate you have freely given to me to hold power in trust for you are your Governor.

You have kept your part of the covenant and I intend to keep my part by executing the programmes I enunciated to you during my official declaration to run for the office of Governor.

These include: … To transform the economy of our State via industrialization and sustain public-private sector initiative, thereby opening up opportunities for growth and improved living standards…

To pursue the task of Rural Development and Integration with all vigour, bring the benefits and dividends of our democratic governance to every nook and cranny in the state, and provide basic amenities of life to all … To provide trade, commerce and tourism between Akwa Ibom and the rest of Nigeria, and in fact, the rest of the world.”

Six years down the line, the Udom administration has achieved so much in the course of transforming the Land of Promise from a Civil Service State, to an industrialized state.

In the concluding part of this article, I highlight the achievements of the Udom led administration in the areas of health, education and security among others.

Industrialisation

The most important the goal of the Emmanuel Udom administration is to aggressively industrialize the state and continue to attract foreign investors, ensuring that the environment is made favorable for investments.

The goal is to make Akwa Ibom the industrial hub of Nigeria. The government has started begun the industrialization process and has already recorded so much success.

While presenting the 2021 budget tagged the ‘Budget of Economic Reconstruction’, His Excellency stated that “It is our earnest belief that at the end of the budget year, the state will have moved very close to actualizing the dreams and aspirations of this administration, which is to transform this state from a ‘civil service’ state to an industrialized one”

In line with its industrialization drive, some of its ongoing and already completed job providing projects include the following: Coconut Plantation and Refinery, Quality Ceramics, Eket International Market, Eket, Phase 1, Ibom Airlines, Uyo International Market, Oron International Market, Tropicana Shoprite Mall, Ibom Deep Sea Port, Ibom Industrial Park/Jetty, Plywood Manufacturing Factory, Power plant, Jetty, Refinery, Gas processing plant, Waste to Wealth Plant.