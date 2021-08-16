Monday, August 16, 2021
    Stock Market Sustains its Bullish Momentum as All-Share Index Rises by 1.83%…

    In the outgone week, the NSE ASI advanced
    week-on-week by 1.83% to settle at 39,522.34 points as bullish proceedings dominated the market amid bargain hunting in ICT and Banking stocks such as MTNN, AIRTELAFRI, GTCO and ZENITHBANK.

    Consequently, the YTD loss of the local bourse moderated to 1.83%.

    Breakdown across sub-sectors tracked showed that performance was positive as three out of the five indices closed in the green zone; the NSE Banking, NSE Consumer Goods and the NSE Oil/Gas indices rose by 0.49%, 0.30% and 0.43% respectively to close at 381.01 points, 594.60 points and 374.24 points respectively.

    On the flip side, the NSE Insurance and the NSE Industrial indices fell by 2.49% and 1.35% respectively.

    Meanwhile, trading activity was mixed as total volume and value of stocks traded rose by 62.69% and 53.81% to 0.16 billion units and N12.58 billion respectively while total deals traded fell by 5.08% to 18,621 deals.

    In the new week, we expect the equities market to trade positively as investors position in stocks of companies that are likely to give interim dividends and as yields in the fixed income market continue to sink lower.

