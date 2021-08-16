Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Obadiah Mailafia, says Nigerians have a right to decide whether to stay together in an entity, or go their separate ways.

Mailafia who was a participant in an online talk show, ‘The Toyin Falola Interviews,’ with the theme: ‘Nigeria: How to Fix a Failing State,’ on Sunday, also said the “ordinary people” in the country do not have issues with each other, but the problems they face come from the elites who use them against one another.

“Nigerians have a choice to stay together as a nation or to be divided. It is in the hands of Nigerians. For me, it is better to go separate ways if that will bring peace,” Mailafia said when asked about the continued existence of the country.

Commenting on the problems facing the northern part of the country, the former CBN Deputy Governor noted that the “peculiar disease” facing the north is perpetuated by elites who do not like the country.

“We have a peculiar disease in northern Nigeria perpetuated by elites. They are very bankrupt, they are very jaundiced, and they hate the country.

“That is what I’m beginning to see, because with all these killings, they are not talking. But when you open your mouth small, they say ‘who told you to say that?’

“I’m a village boy. I like to listen to people in the rural areas — the ordinary people — and they have no problem with each other. The Fulani that live in my area, they speak our language.

“So, if we are going to keep slaughtering each other, then it is better to separate every side and then on their own, the Middle Belt could decide who they want to partner with and join Yorubaland, or Oduduwa and Biafra to become another country.

“Let that be their free choice and referendum. This would be an option, instead of slaughtering each other.”