Former Military President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) has said the country can have the likes of former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu to take over the presidency of the country, saying will be in Nigeria’s interest.

Babangida by this revelation has put to rest the speculations on a 60-year-old businessman and politician he described is suitable to rule the country during his recent interview on Arise TV

He spoke in a documentary aired on AIT on Sunday.



In the video obtained by ABN TV, the interviewer had asked the former President questions bordering on the future leadership of the country, he said.

“How would you like the leadership of Nigeria to be addressed? Because it will appear that since you left, perhaps General Sani Abacha, we have as well had General Obasanjo as president. When he came in, he provided leadership but after that, I think in my experience that leadership thing has been lacking which is why in Nigeria it seems to be ruder-less how will you advice?

In his response, the former commander in chief of the armed forces said one has to be prepared and very tough

In his words “We are running and we will be running a democracy, but we haven’t reached the level. We didn’t have the democratic institution that are working very well, our institutions must be above parties and politics and so on and so forth.

“You have to have a lot of knowledge be it business, be it academics and so on and I feel everybody, every politician at certain age most aspire. Obama is just making sixty years old after serving two times in the United States so as Clinton and so on and so forth.

“So we can have the likes of Orji Uzor Kalu who is interested in running the country and why not?” Babangida said.