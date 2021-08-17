3 UNIJOS students feared killed, more missing

At least three students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) have been feared killed and two missing after the attack on commuters along Rukuba road on Saturday.

Five other students are receiving treatment in hospital in the State capital as a result of injuries sustained in a reprisal attack after 23 commuters were killed.

Chairman National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) University of Jos chapter, Comrade Jeremiah Dalong, stated these to reporters in Jos on Tuesday.

He called on the Plateau State, Federal Government and the Management of the University of Jos to urgently send food to the stranded students at their hostels.