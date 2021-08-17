Tuesday, August 17, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    3 UNIJOS students feared killed, more missing

    By Naija247news
    0
    3

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    At least three students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) have been feared killed and two missing after the attack on commuters along Rukuba road on Saturday.

    Five other students are receiving treatment in hospital in the State capital as a result of injuries sustained in a reprisal attack after 23 commuters were killed.

    Chairman National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) University of Jos chapter, Comrade Jeremiah Dalong, stated these to reporters in Jos on Tuesday.

    He called on the Plateau State, Federal Government and the Management of the University of Jos to urgently send food to the stranded students at their hostels.

    Previous articleAfghan Vs Taliban: Oyedepo Sends Strong Warning To Buhari
    Next article2022 Budget: Nigeria will reduce capital expenditure by N259.315bn Says Finance Minister
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com