Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has asked Nigerians who supported President Joe Biden during the US presidential elections to start praying that Boko Haram and ISWAP members don’t come knocking on the gates of Abuja or take over Nigeria, just as the Taliban have taken over the reins of affair in Afghanistan, IgbereTV reports.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, FFK stated that the US President should have opted for ”tactical withdrawal” of US forces in Afghanistan instead of the “capitulation he embarked upon.”

He claimed that such a thing would never have happened, if former U.S. President, Donald Trump was still in power.

His post reads;

”There is a difference between a tactical withdrawal and capitulation. The way in which the Americans left Afghanistan was shameful. Joe Biden botched the whole thing up and the United States of America left in humiliation and defeat. They couldn’t even secure their own embassy.

This is the greatest military humiliation and defeat that the Americans have suffered since Viet Nam. And yes I will say it: under Donald J. Trump this could NEVER have happened. He would have withdrawn but he would never have capitulated.

He would have withdrawn but it would have been with dignity and self-respect. And neither would he have abandoned all those that helped the Americans when they were there. If you are an American and you voted for Joe Biden clap for yourself.

If you are a Nigerian and you supported Joe Biden start praying hard that Boko Haram and ISWAP do not ever knock on the gates of Abuja or take Nigeria because sleepy Joe will not raise a finger to help us and neither would he give a damn.

Welcome to the new WOKE world!”