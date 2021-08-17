Tuesday, August 17, 2021
    Afghanistan: Kukah, Others Running To US For Help Deceive Themselves, Says MURIC

    By Naija247news
    Islamic human rights organisation, Muslim Rights Concern, says Nigerians including the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, running to the President Joe Biden government to help Nigeria are deceiving themselves.

    According to the group, recent events in Afghanistan and Biden’s comments on Monday showed that the United States was only out to protect its nationalistic interest.

    MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, stated this in a chat with The PUNCH on Tuesday.

    The PUNCH had earlier reported that the Islamic militant group known as the Taliban or the Mujahedeen retook Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, about two decades after they were driven from Kabul by US troops.

    Before then, Taliban militants seized about 20 cities in the country following the withdrawal of US troops beginning in early July.

