ASUU Threatens Strike If FG Fails To Sign Draft Renegotiated Agreement

The Academic Union of Universities has hinted of the possibility of another industrial action by the end of this month should the federal government fail to sign draft renegotiated agreement of May, 2021.

The union at its national executive council meeting in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, says government should be held responsible for the possible industrial disharmony.

ASUU national president, Professor Victor Emmanuel says the union hopes the government will urgently sign the agreement to sustain and improve on the current industrial peace on the university campuses.