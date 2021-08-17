Tuesday, August 17, 2021
    Enugu Denies Tochukwu Okeke’s Appointment As SSA To Governor On Secu­rity

    Disassociates itself from trending news report

    …Pledges continued support for security agencies

    The Enugu State Government has distanced itself from the news report trending on the social media regarding one Tochukwu Okeke purported to be a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Security, stating categorically, for the avoidance of doubt, that the state government has not designated any person, whosoever, as either Special Adviser, Senior Special Assistant or Special Assistant to the Governor on Security.

    In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the state government said it is very concerned about the rising security challenges faced by the country and appreciates the untiring efforts of the various security agencies in tackling acts of criminality.

    Aroh maintained that “the state government will continue to support the various security agencies in this arduous task of restoring security and protecting the lives and property of the people of Enugu State within the ambit of the extant laws”.

    The statement encouraged the people of Enugu State to continue to support the various security agencies in the state in different ways, “including the provision of useful information on the activities of criminal elements, as the state government will handsomely reward any person who provides useful information on the activities of these criminal elements terrorizing our society and interfering with the much-treasured peace in Enugu State”.

    Full text of the statement reads:

    “The attention of the Enugu State Government has been drawn to the trending news story on social media, regarding one Tochukwu Okeke purported to be a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on security for the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that the state government has not designated any person, whosoever, as either Special Adviser, Senior Special Assistant or Special Assistant to the Governor on security.

    “The State Government is also very concerned about the rising security challenges faced by our dear nation, and the untiring efforts of our various Security Agencies in tackling these acts of criminality.

    “The State Government will continue to support the various Security Agencies in this arduous task of restoring security and protecting the lives and property of the people of Enugu State within the ambit of the extant laws.

    “In view of the above, the good people of Enugu State are encouraged to continue to support the various Security Agencies in the State, including the provision of useful information on the activities of criminal elements, as the State Government will handsomely reward any person who provides useful information on the activities of these criminal elements terrorizing our society and interfering with the much-treasured peace in Enugu State”.

