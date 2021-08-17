First Vehicle Plant In South-South Nigeria Nears Completion

Governor Emmanuel’s relentless industrialization push has continued to bear fruits as the MIMSHAC-MERKAVIM Automobile Plant in Ikot Ukap, Itu local government area, gears towards kick-starting operations.

The Managing Director Valentino Okorie told Media Aides to the Governor, that with the facility coupled and work at 70% completion, the first car assembling plant in the South South region of Nigeria would soon be ready.

He further hinted that once the SKD (Semi Knocked down facility / production line arrives, over 3000 direct staff would be employed and sent abroad for a 6 weeks training in automobile assembling.

The automobile plant has 6 production lines with a capacity to chun out 5 conventional vehicles, 18 cars/ SUVs, 13 mini buses, 9 midi buses, 5 luxurious buses. A total production of 108 cars/SUVs, 56 buses in two weeks. 30 Luxurious buses and conventional vehicles in 1 month.

‘The buses to be produced in the factory for commercial purposes, have over 25 years durability. The vehicles are built with Israeli standard technology, the best you can ever think of. The engine is formidable and known over the world. The body is alloy”, Okorie added

He lauded Governor Emmanuel for taking personal interest in the project, and for providing all the needed support for it to commence production.

The Media Aides to the Governor included, Essien Ndueso, Aniekeme Finbarr, Solomon Eyo, Rev Richard Peters.