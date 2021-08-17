Tuesday, August 17, 2021
    Hit-and-run Driver Crushes Woman To Death In Osogbo – Pictures

    A woman was on Monday, knocked down by a car in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

    The woman was hit by the car around Arura side, opposite WORLDIF event centre, 3KM from LAMECO roundabout in Osogbo at about 4:20 pm.

    Agnes Ogungbemi, the Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Osun State command said the accident might have been caused by overspeeding.

    She added that the driver of the Toyota Sienna with registration number GNN144AH escaped after he hit the woman.

    According to her, the vehicle was towed by the police to Dugbe Divisional Police Station, Osogbo and “ the deceased was taken away by an ambulance.”

