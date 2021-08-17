In Africa, we use proverbs to settle knotty issues. Our people say that a stubborn fly follows a corpse to the grave and only a fool will allow what knocks off his teeth to blind his eyes. If you look at the middlebelt as it is mired in age-long clashes between Fulanis and the indigenes, that is what Igbos want to avoid in future. Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Zamfara and elsewhere have not had peace because of Fulanis.

We don’t want to bury our children. There have been attacks and reprisals in the north. We don’t want it in the south. Igbos have paid the supreme prices for you to understand they want a peaceful home for their children. Some southerners admit it, others still live in denial and sabotage freedom fighters. Thanks to Sunday Igboho who has seen the need to save Yorubas. We don’t want to live in fear of being attacked or slaughtered at night. We don’t want to fight, kill anybody or go for reprisals. No! That’s why we say big no to Fulanis. I am not saying that fulanis are always wrong or the cause but caution is not fear. But we have seen our neighbours’ houses burn in the North, we must protect our own. Prevention is better than cure. Don’t start what you can’t finish and don’t welcome a visitor you can’t control. A poor man is better than a dead prince. A word is enough for the wise.

