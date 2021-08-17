Tuesday, August 17, 2021
    NSCDC Nabs 29-year-old For Defiling Four-year-old In Ondo

    A 29-year-old suspect, Oke Adebomi, was on Monday, August 16, 2021, arrested by operatives of the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, for allegedly raping a minor.

    The suspect was alleged to have molested a four-year-old victim at his residence on Adegoroye Street, Oshinle, Akure, the state capital, shortly after she returned from school.

    According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Olufemi Omole, the arrest of the suspect was carried out by the Anti-human Trafficking, Illegal Migration and Gender Based Unit of the Command.

    Confessing to the crime, the suspect said that he sexually abused the minor by only kissing and using his manhood to caress her private part.

    Following the medical examination, it was, however, revealed there was no penetration but there were signs that Adebomi had inserted his manhood on the private part of the innocent girl.

    Meanwhile, the State Commandant of the Corps, Hammed Abodunrin lamented the repeated cases of defilement of minors, despite the continuous sensitization and campaign against such inhuman practices.

    The suspect would be charged to court at the expiration of the corps investigation, the commandant asserted.

