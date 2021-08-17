Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has faulted the recent sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB saying the perceived marginalization of South East will be solved politically and not by ordering people not to go about their legitimate businesses.

Recall that the proscribed group had ordered that people of Southeast region sit at home every Monday in solidarity with its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is currently standing trial over allegations bordering on treasonable felony.

ABN TV reports that the Abia North Senator spoke on Sunday in Abuja while playing host to the Prelate & Moderator of The General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria His Eminence Nzie Nsi Eke.

Sen. Kalu noted that sitting at home will not be helpful to the economy of the South-East and the nation at large, adding that it will create more poverty.

“We are having a political problem. It could be solved politically not by oppressing people of Eastern Nigeria again, telling them to sit at home and not go to look for daily bread.

“If you don’t go for your daily bread, you will not be able to continue. Reading from Bible, it says by your handwork I will bless you, if you don’t have handwork, you will not be blessed.

“For God’s sake, people should allow individuals to go and do their businesses” he appealed.

Commenting on the insurgency battle, the former Abia governor said the federal government has made resources available for the procurement of weapons, expressing optimism that with arrival of the new equipment, the war against insurgency will in the next eight months be gradually coming to an end.

He also appealed to Nigerians to uphold the tenets of democracy by embracing peace and unity for the good of all.

In his comment, the Prelate & Moderator of The General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria His Eminence Nzie Nsi Eke expressed optimism that those who seek to truncate the unity of the country will not succeed.

He, therefore, called for the empowerment of youths so that they will be instruments of peace and stability of the country.