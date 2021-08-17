Sunni Islamic Militants Flag In NEMA Headquarters Abuja

Sunni Islamic flag was displayed today 16/08/2021 at NEMA Headquarters Abuja.Let the wise see and discern. We must continue our prayers for Nigeria. Are we still wondering what the agenda is? Maybe our Government through the Leadership of NEMA are openly celebrating the victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan over the infidel West. It may mean more than that.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
You must log in to post a comment.