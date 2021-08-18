Wednesday, August 18, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    £4.2m Ibori Loot Paid To Delta State Government – Accountant General

    By Naija247news
    0
    3

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    By Tordue Salem

    The Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris has disclosed that the controversial £4.2m looted by an ex-governor, has since been transmitted to Delta state government.

    The Chief Accountant of the federation, made the revelation before the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on “Assessment and Status of all Recovered Loots Movable and Immovable Assets from 2002-2020 by agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria for Effective Efficient Management and Utilization”.

    He was responding to posers from the legislators on the difference between the Federation and Consolidated Revenue Fund Accounts of the Federation, and the desegregation of Recovered Assets and funds.

    Previous articleUnkown Gun Men Not IPOB/ESN— Security Agencies
    Next articleChuks Ibegbu: IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Doesn’t Affect Buhari Or FG But Igbos
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com