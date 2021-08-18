Wednesday, August 18, 2021
    At least 3 dead following anti-Taliban protests in Jalalabad – Witnesses

    Lalalabad (Afghanistan), Aug. 18, 2021 (Reuters/Naija247news) At least three people were killed and more than a dozen injured after Taliban militants opened fire during protests against the group in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, two witnesses and a former police official told Reuters.
    Earlier in the day, a source in Nangarhar’s health department said that at least two people were killed and 12 others injured after the Taliban opened fire at protesters in Nangarhar province.
    The witnesses said the deaths took place when local residents tried to install Afghanistan’s national flag at a square in the city, some 150 km (90 miles) to the east of Kabul.
    Taliban spokesmen were not immediately reachable for comment.

