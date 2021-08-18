The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Nigeria has reshuffled its leadership and Shura council over the massive surrendering of Boko Haram fighters to the Nigerian Military.

PRNigeria gathered that the leadership were sacked following a directive from the Headquarters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), for failing to sustain the reunification of ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters, after the death of Abubakar Shekau.

Aba-Ibrahim who replaced Abbah-Gana was appointed as the new ISWAP leader while Malam Bako, Abdul-Kaka a.k.a Sa’ad, Abu Ayun and Abba Kaka, were appointed as the new members of the Shura Council for the ISWAP.

Other appointments include Muhammed Mustapha who was appointed as the New Amir of Marte, Muhammed Malumma, Muhammed Maina and Abubakar Dan- Buduma- who were to maintain their former positions as Commanders.

It is unclear if it represents a change in strategy or a momentary attempt to capture the goodwill of more fighters willing to lay down their arms.

Impeccable sources with deep knowledge of the terrorist activities told PRNigeria that the ISWAP were forced to reshuffle its cabinets due to the sorry state of the organisation in terms of desertions, depletion of fighting militants.

The massive surrender has also thrown confusion and apprehension within the camps of the ISWAP terrorists in Kirta, Wulgo, Sabon Tumbu, Jubularam, Kwalaram, Sigir, Kayowa and Kurnawa, as many other fighters were left with the option to either surrender or flee from the Lake Chad.

The source told PRNigeria that the large-scale and heavy bombardment campaign targeting infrastructure, armouries, camps and high valued locations of the terrorists had forced the terrorists to go into hiding while plunging hunger and hardship living conditions in the terrorists’ camps.

The source said: “The massive surrender of Boko Haram fighters is largely due to loss of confidence, maltreatment, and growing insurrections between the ISWAP and Member of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād or JAS after the death of their leader Abubakar Shekau.

“Many JAS fighters have been arrested and incarcerated in an ISWAP prison at Tumbum Kayowa for committing various crimes while those that were former Commanders and Amir’s were reduced as Junior fighters and marabout slaves within the ISWAP enclaves.

“Some JAS Commanders and fighters would prefer to renounce their participation in terrorism campaign and surrender to Nigerian troops than remained with ISWAP to continue facing humiliation in the camps,” he concluded.

In June 2021, PRNigeria reported that the reunion of Boko Haram, ISWAP Factions when they pledged Allegiance to AlKhuraishi and in July 2021 ISWAP-Boko Haram Appoints New Commanders, Imposes Taxes after Military Attacks