‘It’s an opportunity for me to serve Ekiti people’ – Bamidele

Ekiti State Football Association, ESFA, has approved the appointment of Mr Bamidele Olusola, a notable humanitarian that has impacted the growth of sports in Ekiti State and beyond, as an Adviser for the Association’s cadet teams.

According to a letter by the Secretary of the Association, Pelumi Adiara, which was addressed to Mr Olusola on Tuesday, the new appointee’s mandate is to advise the Management Team and FA on the FAs under-15 boys’ team (Ekiti Bees), Under-15 girls’ team (Ekiti Queen Bees) and Under-13 boys (Ekiti Baby Bees).

The statement also indicated that the appointment is with immediate effect.

Although the appointment has no attached remuneration, Mr Olusola, who is based in Texas, a state in the United States of America, was overwhelmed with joy on the appointment as he sees it as another opportunity to serve the Ekiti people.

It should be noted that Mr Olusola has an antecedent as a humanitarian and known for his strong support for sports development in the state and beyond.