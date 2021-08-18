By our Taraba correspondent

The leadership of the southern Brono progressive youth Forum, has urged Nigerians especially the Christian community to desist from dragging the name of governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state into the mud.

Rather than castigating him, Nigerians , according to the forum , ought to have rolled out drum to celebrate his remarkable achievements especially in the area of reducing the activities of insurgents.

who in a press statement today made available to our correspondent in Jalingo, Taraba state said “I am calling on Nigerians especially my Christians not to key into the desperate mindset of those seeking to work against the good leadership of Governor Zulum”.

Sad that “recently , the globally celebrated governor of Borno State, has being on the receiving end of social media provocation, persecution and of course the projection to the public to have a perception that he (Zulum) is a religious bigot and specifically a Christian hater” the need for the people not to take such perceptions serious, they said has become necessary.

Looking at the whole scenarios and description as “indeed absurd” the governor, as made known by them , have being extending equal hands of friendships to the two major religions in the state.

Wondering why some few overzealous persons have continued to accuse him of being a religious bigotry, they held tight that “there is no religious bigotry in Zulum ” stating that “for the first time in the history of the state Zulum was the first governor to appoint a Christian Head of Serivice despite opposition from Islamic clerics and politicians.”

The group who also affirmed that “almost all the Chibok girls are Christian ” noted that the governor has left no stone unturned in ensuring the he is not only working ascidiously to safe returns of the girls but also ” always there to welcome the rescued girls and reunite them back to their parents and loved ones.”

While still pondering on why the governor who ought to be applauded for bring the much needed peace and tranquillity back to the state is being dragged to the slaughtering ground especially by the Christian community, no governor in the history of the state according to the forum, has appointed Christians into key positions like Zulum

According to them , Zulum has donated, rehabilitated, and constructed buildings, schools and other infrastructure in Christian dominated areas adding that

“there is no bias in the treatment and care for Christian refugees and other internally displaced persons of the Christian faith

“Without missing word ” the groupis often view that ” some National political actors, potentially those from the APC extraction living below the expectations of their electorates have stoop so low to sponsor their minions using diatribes and scandalous tags against Zulum whom they describe as a ” gentleman who has distinguished himself as a leader per excellence.”

Advocating for all hands to be on deck in order for the governor to catapult the state to the height, they beckoned at the governor not allowed any for of criticisms deter him from achieving is goals for the people of the state.