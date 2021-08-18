Ekiti Communities reject location of new LCDA Headquarters

By Adedeji Egbebi

Ado-Ekiti, Aug. 17, 2021 (NAN) Seven of the eight communities in the newly created Ikole-West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Ekiti have expressed dissatisfaction with the announcement of Ijesa-Isu as the council headquarters.

Dr Lanre Ayejuyo, spoke on behalf of the communities, at a peaceful protest staged by the communities at the state Ministry of Justice in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.

Ayejuyo said Ijesa-Isu was not in the western part of Ikole-Ekiti, adding that there was no direct link from Ijesa-Isu to other towns.

He said the communities: Aba Fatunla, Areta and Oko-Oba that were put under the LCDAs were not in the map of Ekiti, urging Gov. Kayode Fayemi to look into the matter.

In his submission, the Alamo of Ilamo-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Awoseyila, said all communities in the council area had agreed to locate the LCDA Headquarters in Usin-Ekiti, pointing out that Ijesa-Isu was the smallest town in the area.

Awoseyila described the development as undue political manipulations, which was allowed to prevail over objectivity, commonsense and rationality in the creation of the LCDA.

Responding, Mr Olawale Fapohunda, the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, promised that the state government would look into their request and do the needful.

“We should not blame Ijesa-Isu because we are not God, hence, we cannot be perfect.

“We take total responsibility for the location; I assure you that there will be remedy and all corrections will be rectified.

“Before this week runs out, I want to assure you that state government will meet with all the LCDA beneficiaries where all the grey areas will be addressed and resolved,” Fapohunda said.

Some of the protesting youths with placards at the Ministry of Justice in Ado-Ekiti.

The protesting communities: Ootunja, Usin, Isaba, Ilamo, Ikoyi, Asin and Igbona, had written a letter, signed by all the traditional rulers and some elders of the communities, to the state government.

The letter was addressed to the statetate governor, with copies sent to the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and his Local Government counterpart, Mr Adio Folayan.

In the letter, the communities described the announcement as an “imposition”, urging the state government to urgently address the issue.

They said that they would pursue their position to have Usin-Ekiti as the headquarters, as contained in their letter of protest.

The communities said they remained undaunted in their request to have Usin-Ekiti as the headquarters of the new LCDA.

It reads in part: “Your Excellency, our prayers are really very simple.

“We sincerely implore your administration to respect the will of the majority by reverting the decision to cite the headquarters of Ikole West LCDA in Ijesa-Isu in favour of our preference, which is Usin-Ekiti.

“Moving Ijesa-Isu to where it properly belongs. Ijesa-Isu is not in Ikole West.

“It is in Ikole South and belongs to wherever Ayedun is or it could be linked to Orin-Odo community. Geographically, Ijesa-Isu does not belong to Ikole West and the geo-political configuration should reflect this.

“The seven communities and their citizens had resolved and state in clear term that Ijesa-Isu-Ekiti is not and shall never be recognised as the Headquarters of the Ikole-West LCDA.”

According to the letter, in as much that it does not belong to the area, there is no justification for imposing it on the other seven communities.

“We sincerely look forward to Your Excellency’s kind consideration of this request.

“We shall continue to maintain peace in pursuit of our legitimate demand never to have or allow the imposition of Ijesa-Isu-Ekiti as the headquarters of our LCDA,” the communities stated.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Dr Adio Folayan, Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigerian, (ALGON); Mr Amire Kola-Kolade, representative of the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission and Mrs Sola Gbenga-Igotun, Secretary of the LCDA Creation Committee.

NAN recalled that Ekiti House of Assembly had on Aug. 4 passed the bill, which the governor signed into it into law Aug. 6.