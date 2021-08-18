Wednesday, August 18, 2021
More
    Financial MarketsMiddle East

    Germany to help people in Afghanistan who previously provided assistance – Merkel Assistance

    By Naija247news
    0
    3

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Berlin, Aug. 17, 2021 Germany intends to help a large number of people in Afghanistan who previously provided assistance to it, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday at a joint news conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
    “We know that the situation is extremely difficult. I told Kallas that Germany wants to help even more people who provided assistance to us before.
    “We are concerned as we see that Afghanistan’s achievements related to the situation with girls and women, education and development can be reversed,’’ Merkel said.
    Berlin seeks evacuating as many people as possible from Afghanistan, the chancellor emphasized.
    She praised the arrival of a second German military plane in Kabul as a positive sign.

    Previous articleFG to establish 2 Gum Arabic processing centres in Kano, Borno states –Director Centres
    Next articleUBA staff docked for alleged fraudulent transfer of customer’s N10m
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com