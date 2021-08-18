JUST IN: “Ebubeagu Has Done Well Than Amotekun” – Gov. Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has said that the newly established security outfit in South East, Ebubeagu has done well than their Amotekun counterparts in the South West who are bearing arms.

The Abia State Commissioner for Information John Okiyi Kalu stated this when he featured during a radio programme, Open Parliament on Love FM Umuahia seen by Naija247news

He noted that the Ebubeagu security outfit is not armed because it is not permissible on law, adding that they have engaged in intelligence gathering which according to him they are carrying out well.

Kalu also said the governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu is laying a solid foundation for sustainable development in the state.

While applauding the governor in the area of infrastructure, he said the developmental strides Gov. Ikpeazu has initiated will form a building block for incoming administrations, saying there will be no need to return to them.

He insisted that government is a continuum, expressing hope that incoming administrations in the state will continue from where the governor will stop at the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

On salary payment, the Commissioner said the governor has done well in this regard considering the peculiar challenges the state is facing.