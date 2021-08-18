By Muhammad Nur

Kano, Aug. 17, 2021 Kano State House of Assembly has called on the state government to re-construct Rogo to Gwangwan and Gwangwan Junction to Bari to Falgore roads in Rogo Local Government Area of the state.

The assembly made the call on Tuesday during its plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Hamisu Chidari.

Naija247news reports that the call followed a motion presented by the member representing Rogo Constituency, Alhaji Magaji Zarewa.

According to Zarewa, the condition of the road, which linked Rogo town to Gwangwan, and from Gwangwan Junction to Bari and Falgore in Rogo Local Government, are in deplorable condition.

He said the condition of the roads had made people of those communities, who are mostly traders and farmers, to suffer untold hardship.

The lawmaker had then appealed to the House to call on the state government to re-construct the roads.

NAN reports that the lawmakers, after deliberating on the matter, unanimously adopted the motion and called on the state government to intervene.

Similarly, the House also received a report of the House Standing Committee on Special Duties in respect of Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre Bill, 2020, presented by its Chairman, Hon. Yunusa Kayyu.

The House deliberated on the contents of the report, after which it adopted two recommendation.

The House recommended that the Centre should assist by supporting graduates to establish career in small and medium size businesses, so as to reduce the rate of unemployment in the state.

