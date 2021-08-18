Wednesday, August 18, 2021
More
    Markets & InvestingBonds

    NGX Lists Two Additional FGN Savings Bonds Issued In August 2021

    By Naija247news
    0
    2

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced that the August 2021 issue of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bonds were listed on its platform on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The FGN Savings Bond is an investment instrument targeted at retail investors with a minimum subscription of N5,000. It encourages savings and allows investors to earn more income compared to traditional savings accounts, with interest paid every quarter and the principal paid at maturity.

    Mondo Visione Contextual Ad
    In a notification on the NGX website, it was reported that the amount issued under the 8.864 per cent FGNSB August 2023 was 204,965,000 at 204,965 units with a 2-year tenor and maturity date at August 11 2023. The statement further noted that the amount issued under FGNSB August 2024 was 603,248,000 at 603,248 units with a 3-year tenure and maturity date at August 11 2024. The coupon payment for the issued FGN savings bond will be 11 November, 11 February, 11 May and 11 August.
    NGX remains a multi-asset securities exchange providing investors access to equities, diverse fixed income securities, Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), Mutual and other investment funds.

    Previous article2023 Presidency: Why Buhari Cannot Have Anointed Candidate Now – Adesina
    Next articleFG to Revamp Farm Estate in Ogun to Boost Nigeria’s Food Production
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com