Nigerian bourse lose marginally as bargain hunting intensifies

Today, bearish sentiments returned to the Nigerian bourse with market performance indicators (NGX-ASI and Market Capitalization) both dipping marginally by 0.01 percent.

A tepid market saw losses printed on the market by price depreciation in banking tickers as bargain hunting intensifies. Similarly, market breadth turned marginally negative with 15 gainers versus 16 losers.

→ Meanwhile, market activities closed with the volume of stocks traded on the exchange appreciating by 19.30 percent while value of stocks traded on the exchange declined 13.29 percent.

A total of 132.07 million units of shares valued at N2.67 billion were traded in 3,307 deals. TRANSCORP led the volume chart, accounting for 10.71 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by CHMAS (10.65%), ZENITHBANK (6.45%), GTCO (4.71%), and OANDO (4.08%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

NESTLE topped the value chart accounting for 44.29 percent of the total value of trade on the exchange.

→ PHARMDEKO, BOCGAS and HONEYFLOUR topped the gainers’ chart, with their share prices inching upward by 10.00 percent, 9.78 percent, and 9.72 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile SCOA led the losers’ table with its share price declining by 9.66 percent to close at N1.59 after opening the day at N1.76.