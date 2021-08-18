Nigeria’s Consulate in New York suspends services

By Cecilia Ologunagba

New York, Aug. 17, 2021 The Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York has announced the suspension of all in-person processing of consular and immigration services for one week, effective Sept. 20 to 27, 2021.

The Consulate-General in a public notice on Tuesday stated that it was rescheduling all appointments already made for passport biometric enrolment from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, 2021.

“Affected passport applicants will be notified of this development through the email address and telephone numbers indicated in their applications,” it stated.

The consulate-general requested affected applicants to choose alternative convenient dates between Aug. 19 and Sept. 17 or other dates from Sept. 28, 2021.

“Applicants for other services (Emergency Travel Certificate, Police Report, Authentication, etc.) are kindly requested to avail themselves of the mail-in options as indicated on the Consulate’s website www.nigeriahouse.com.

“The Consulate regrets any inconvenience caused by this development,” the notice stated.

Naija247news reports, however, that no reason has been given by the consulate-general for the imminent temporary suspension of services on the affected dates.

