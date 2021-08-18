Wednesday, August 18, 2021
    Obi Salutes Gen Babangida At 80

    The Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has expressed warm felicitations to Former Military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babangida as he marks his 80th birthday.

    In his Congratulatory Message, Obi expressed gratitude for Babangida’s economic plan which laid emphasis on a private sector driven economy. Obi mentioned that his economic policies freed the economy from excessive government involvement.

    Obi equally described Babangida as a detribalised Nigerian whose desire for a more united Nigeria and integrated development of the nation burned high. Speaking of him as a resourceful leader, Obi said he was courageous, broad-minded and accommodating.

    “As he celebrates his birthday today may God protect, bless him and his family always. I wish him a Happy 80th birthday”, Obi said.

