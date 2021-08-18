PDP rates Imo State as Nigeria’s dirtiest State

By Nneka Nwogwugwu

Nigeria’s opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scored Imo State as the most dirtiest environment in Nigeria.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP Imo State chapter, Ogubundu Nwadike, in a statement on Tuesday, lamented that the sustainable dirtiness of the state under Governor Hope Uzodimma’s watch has made it most likely that there may be breakout in the State of a special variant of the COVID-19 pandemic, that will be known as “Imo-Covid”.

The party also lamented that the state government has succeeded in making areas like Douglas Road, Mbaise Road, Okigwe Road, Orlu Road, Fire Service, Egbu, Orji, IMSU, Bishop Court, Works Layout, World Bank, Port Harcourt Road, Old Owerri and New Owerri, and adjoining suburbs to be the capital of dirty environments in Nigeria.

According to the statement as quoted by Daily Post, “it is a thing of sadness and sorrow. Ndimo should be mourning the loss of their once beloved cleanest State to waste and refuse, Cry beloved Imo! There was a State!

“Where he lacks knowledge and understanding of what to do, then let him declare state of emergency on environmental dirtiness in Imo State.

“Ironically, butterflying around Uzodimma are Chief Ikedi Ohakim, ex-governor and Chief Willie Amadi, the supposed most prominent environmentalists, the award-winning doyens, apostle and disciple of clean and green in Imo State.

“They should be able to call their mentor and boss’s attention to the terrible degradation of the physical environment of the State, and the physiological health of Ndimo by dirt across Imo State.

“Ndimo must remember that heaven helps those who help themselves. That Uzodimma has failed the environmental sanitation tests doesn’t mean Ndimo must allow airborne diseases from biodegradable rotten waste and refuse to cause them sicknesses and death.

“Let Imo people remember that they can deploy self-help and circumvent the evil planned for them by Uzodimma by way of killer waste and refuse