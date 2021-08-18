By Edeki Igafe

Warri (Delta), Aug. 17, 2021 The Police Command in Delta says it has arrested five suspected armed robbers/kidnappers in Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s acting Spokesman, DSP Edafe Bright, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Warri.

He said that the suspects were nabbed by operatives of the command’s Special Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) in their hideout at Ogorode community.

“On Aug.15, at about 0230hrs (2.30 pm.), acting on credible information concerning a group of suspected armed robbers/kidnappers, the Delta Police Command’s Special Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) operatives stormed the criminals’ hideout at Ogorode community in Sapele.

“During the operation, five suspects were arrested.

“Exhibits recovered from them included: one AK 47 rifle, with breech number: KT1921, one locally-fabricated AK47 rifle and two pump action guns.

“Others were: two locally-made single barrel guns, 47 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition and some quantity of hard drugs,” he said.

Bright also said that one Mercedes Benz SUV, with registration number: AFZ 735 HW, one Lexus SUV, with registration number: KUJ 983 NW and a Toyota Corolla car, with registration number: SAP 911 MX, were recovered from the suspects.

The police spokesman said that the case was under investigation.