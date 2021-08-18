Wednesday, August 18, 2021
    Protesters Besiege Agodi Secretariat As Amotekun Allegedly Shot 16-Year-Old Boy

    There was heavy traffic gridlock at the Agodi Area of Ibadan this morning, as some irate youths stormed Oyo State Secretariat protesting the death of a young boy that was allegedly shot dead by Amotekun Corps.

    The protesters in their hundred stormed Agodi Secretariat with the corpse of the yet to be identified teenager, demanding justice over the gruesome murder of the boy.

    The corpse was conveyed to the Secretariat with a Keke Napep, while the protesters were chanting different songs.

    One of the protesters who spoke with DAILY INDEPENDENT on condition of anonymity said the boy was shot by an Amotekun officer around 12:58 am in the mid-night.

    He said, “the boy was an apprentice of one of the printing press companies in Mokola area, and as you know we used to work till daybreak, he was shot when he left the working place to buy food, he even have a paper to write this morning, as he is currently writing his WEAC examination.

    The traffic gridlock affected motorists plying Agodi to Mokola, Custom and Bodija areas, as all entrances leading to Secretariat were on lock, as heavy security men were in ground to restore normalcy.

    As at the time of filling these reports, normalcy has returned to the tension affected areas, as the protesters have left in peace to their various places.

    Details Shortly….

