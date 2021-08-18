Simon Ekpa Threatens Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe, With Death

Ekpa said Igbokwe should be ready to die because Kanu would soon see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday threatened a Lagos State chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Joe Igbokwe, with death.

He issued the threat while charging those close to Igbokwe to take note.

In a tweet, the Finland-based Biafran agitator said Igbokwe should have done spiritual consultation.

Ekpa said, “Joe Igbokwe get ready to die because Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Tongue is powerful, his friends and families should take note and don’t accuse innocent people when nature takes its stand. He should’ve done spiritual consultation first.”

Igbokwe, who is an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is known for opposing the position of IPOB and Kanu.

The APC chieftain had celebrated the rearrest of Kanu in an African country believed to be Kenya.

Explaining why he celebrated, he said Kanu had ordered his boys to kill him and destroy his properties in the South-East.