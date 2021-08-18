Situation in Afghanistan may affect India-Afghan trade – Delhi trade body

New Delhi, Aug. 18, 2021 A Delhi-based trade body on Wednesday said that India’s overall trade with Afghanistan would be adversely affected amid the uncertain situation in Kabul.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said that India had an annual trade with Afghanistan to the tune of 100 billion Indian Rupees (1.3 billion U.S. dollars), including 60 billion Indian Rupees (807 million U.S. dollars) of exports and 38 billion Indian Rupees (511 million U.S. dollars) of imports from Afghanistan.

English daily The Economic Times quoted CTI President Brijesh Goyal as saying that out of the total bilateral trade, around 10 per cent, or 10 billion Indian Rupees (134 million U.S. dollars), is done annually from the national capital alone.

The CTI president appealed to the Indian government to take immediate cognizance of the current situation and find ways to ensure that bilateral trade does not get affected.

Related